Zeal & Ardor Premiere New Song "Vigil" From Upcoming New EP "Wake of a Nation"
Zeal & Ardor premiere a new song called "Vigil", taken from their upcoming new EP "Wake of a Nation", due out October 23.
Check out now "Vigil" below.
