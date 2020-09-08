Oceans of Slumber Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "Pray for Fire"
American progressive doom metal outfit, Oceans of Slumber premiere a new song and lyric video titled "Pray for Fire". The track is off of their brand new self-titled album, out in stores now via Century Media Records.
Check out now "Pray for Fire" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Isolert Premiere New Song “World in Ruins”
- Next Article:
Zeal & Ardor Premiere New Song "Vigil"
0 Comments on "Oceans of Slumber Premiere New Song & Lyric Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.