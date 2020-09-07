The Last Reign Premiere New Music Video For "It's Dangerous To Go Alone"

Buffalo, New York-based melodic death metal band The Last Reign premiere a new official music video for their song "It's Dangerous To Go Alone". The song is taken from the band's recently released EP of the same name. In other news The Last Reign will be releasing their full length album "Evolution" on September 18th.

Comment the band:

“We’re excited to release our music video for ‘It’s Dangerous to go Alone.’ Mixing elements of melodic death with classic video game music topped with fun cosplay."