The Last Reign Premiere New Music Video For "It's Dangerous To Go Alone"
Buffalo, New York-based melodic death metal band The Last Reign premiere a new official music video for their song "It's Dangerous To Go Alone". The song is taken from the band's recently released EP of the same name. In other news The Last Reign will be releasing their full length album "Evolution" on September 18th.
Comment the band:
“We’re excited to release our music video for ‘It’s Dangerous to go Alone.’ Mixing elements of melodic death with classic video game music topped with fun cosplay."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "The Last Reign Premiere New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.