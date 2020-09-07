Panychida Premiere New Song "Válecná besnení" From Upcoming New Album "Gabreta Aeterna"

Panychida premiere a new song entitled "Válecná besnení", taken from their upcoming new album "Gabreta Aeterna". The group's fifth studio album will be out in stores later this year via Folter Records.





Explain the band:

“A neighbor is a good companion to a neighbor in times when heavenly stillness falls upon the forests. But when higher power awakes the most wicked instincts in man, he is not ashamed to commit even the greatest of atrocities one to another. And young men, driven by imaginary voices coming from their hearts, are able to sacrifice their lives for things their minds are hardly able to understand. Some build monuments for them, but their names become forgotten anyway and their great sacrifice vanish in vain. The only possible purpose of war might be the fact that good life should be valued properly.”