Gravehuffer Premiere New Song "Ghost Dance" From Upcoming New Album "NecroEclosion"

posted Sep 6, 2020

Joplin, Missouri-based band Gravehuffer premiere their track "Ghost Dance" via Bandcamp. The song is from their upcoming album "NecroEclosion" which will be released in January 2021 via Black Doomba Records.


Anonymous Reader
1. Ritchie Randall (Gravehuffer) writes:

Thank you so much for sharing our new song!

Sep 6, 2020

