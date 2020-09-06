Gavranovi Premiere New Song "Pjevanija druga" From Upcoming New EP "Crni"

Serbian band Gavranovi (meaning “ravens”) - led by former The Stone frontman Nefas - premiere a new song entitled "Pjevanija druga". The track is taken from their upcoming new EP "Crni", which will be out in stores on Bandcamp later this year.

Check out now "Pjevanija druga" below.



