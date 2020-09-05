Dropdead Premiere New Music Video “Abattoir Of Pain”
Dropdead premiere a new official music video for their track “Abattoir Of Pain” streaming via YouTube for you below. It’s the third cut to arrive from the group’s forthcoming self-titled new full-length, which will also be their first album in over two decades. The new effort will be out on September 25th digitally with physical formats to follow in November of this year.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Dropdead Premiere New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.