Dropdead Premiere New Music Video “Abattoir Of Pain”

Dropdead premiere a new official music video for their track “Abattoir Of Pain” streaming via YouTube for you below. It’s the third cut to arrive from the group’s forthcoming self-titled new full-length, which will also be their first album in over two decades. The new effort will be out on September 25th digitally with physical formats to follow in November of this year.