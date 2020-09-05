Raiders (Ex-The Blackout) Premiere New Single “Destructobot”
Wales, UK-based Raiders (ex-The Blackout) premiere a new single entitled “Destructobot” streaming for you below. The track was mixed at Rocky Water Studios by Stuart Richardson and mastered at Found Soundation Studios by Jesse Cannon.
