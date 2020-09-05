Spirit Adrift Premiere New Single “Astral Levitation”

Spirit Adrift premiere a new single titled “Astral Levitation“, taken from their impending new album “Enlightened In Eternity”, streaming via YouTube for you below. An October 16th release date for the outing has been scheduled by 20 Buck Spin.





Explains singer/guitarist Nathan Garrett:

“‘Astral Levitation‘ is about searching within for untapped power during times of darkness and despair. It’s an empowering soundtrack to the challenging times we all currently face.”