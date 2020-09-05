Spirit Adrift Premiere New Single “Astral Levitation”
Spirit Adrift premiere a new single titled “Astral Levitation“, taken from their impending new album “Enlightened In Eternity”, streaming via YouTube for you below. An October 16th release date for the outing has been scheduled by 20 Buck Spin.
Explains singer/guitarist Nathan Garrett:
“‘Astral Levitation‘ is about searching within for untapped power during times of darkness and despair. It’s an empowering soundtrack to the challenging times we all currently face.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Isenmor Reveals Debut Album Details
- Next Article:
Raiders (Ex-The Blackout) Premiere New Single
0 Comments on "Spirit Adrift Premiere New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.