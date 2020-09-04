Kataklysm Parts Ways With Drummer Oli Beaudoin; Reveals Replacement, James Payne

Canadian death metal outfit Kataklysm have parted ways with drummer Oli Beaudoin, who was with the band since 2014, and have announced the addition of James Payne to the fold.

The band says in a statement: "Kataklysm have officially parted ways with drummer Oli Beaudoin; we would like to thank him for his work on the past four albums and his professionalism on the live stage over the last few years, we wish him all the best with his future endeavors.

"With that being said, we are excited to welcome acclaimed Los Angeles based drumming monster James Payne (Hour Of Penance, Hiss From The Moat, Vital Remains) to the Kataklysm family, James will be behind the throne for the upcoming Unconquered world campaign and beyond. Please give him a warm welcome."

Payne comments: "I am thrilled and honored to join Kataklysm and participate in a piece of their amazing legacy! I've been a fan of the band since I was in high school, and to think of sharing the stages around the world with them is incredible! I can't wait to start this experience and give the fans all I have behind the drums at every show we'll play and beyond!"

In the video below, Payne playsthrough the single, "The Killshot."