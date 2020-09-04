Death Dealer Reveals New Album "Conquered Lands" Details

Death Dealer, lead by Ross The Boss, has returned for another heavy metal attack with their third record "Conquered Lands" - to be released worldwide November 13, via Steel Cartel. An announcement video and a visualizer for the song "Sorcerer Supreme" can be found below.

Death Dealer has an all-star heavy metal roster featuring the aforementioned Ross The Boss (ex-Manowar) Sean Peck (vocals - Cage, The Three Tremors, Denner/Shermann), Stu Marshall (guitar - Dungeon, Night Legion), Steve Bolognese (drums - Ross The Boss Band, Into Eternity), and newly added bass player extraordinaire Mike Lepond (Symphony X, Ross The Boss Band).

Ross: "We have been working on this record for quite a while now and it feels like the perfect time to get this out and give the people a kick ass heavy metal record. It almost seems like it was meant to be that the album comes out during this time period because people could use this uplifting rock and roll to put some positive energy back into their lives."

Stu: "We all worked really hard on this thing and I am really happy with how it sounds. All the people that helped me with the production really came through, especially Maor Applebaum who mastered it."

Sean: "Making an album always is fun and you look forward to the fans’ reaction to it of course, but I really look forward to performing some of these ripping, speed screamers live on stage with the guys - and my new band mate, Mike Lepond."

The Death Dealer sound mixes classic heavy metal with elements of thrash, power, and epic stylings, all wrapped around powerful choruses that compel the listener to sing along at the top of their lungs with fists held high in the air.

Death Dealer will be supporting their new release with touring and festival appearances in the coming months.

Death Dealer has compiled an insane variety of pre-order packages, dubbed "Ultimate Conqueror Paks," that have combinations of unique digipak, colored vinyl, and merch configurations. The label Steel Cartel has become well known for offering exotic arrangements of unique merchandise products for the fans at value-rich price points. This go around, they have a stunning, 3-D Lenticular print of the cover art by Dusan Markovic included - amongst the other killer items.

"I always look forward to working with Sean Peck on album art," says Dusan. "He always brings a fresh idea to the table and pushes me in new directions I don't normally go. The Conquered Lands cover was fun because I do not do a lot of Egyptian themes and this cover came out great."

The album was mixed by Stu Marshall, and guitars, drums, and bass were treated at Monolith Studios in Melbourne Australia by Chris Themelco. The album was mastered by Maor Appelbaum in Los Angeles, California. Stu Marshall talked about the mixing and mastering partners he engaged.

"Chris made some amazing things happen to the mix and sound of the instruments and what can you say about Maor? He is the best in the business right now. There is no reason to look for anyone else. He has always been a big supporter too, which is great!"

Only three tracks will reach the streaming platforms for the foreseeable future - this is an "old school campaign," directed at the true metal supporters and long- term fan engagement.

Tracklisting:

1. Sorcerer Supreme

2. Every Nation

3. Beauty And The Blood

4. Running With The Wolves

5. The Heretic Has Returned

6. Conquered Lands

7. Hail To The King

8. Slay Or Be Slain

9. Faith Under Fire

10. 22 Gone

11. Born To Bear The Crown