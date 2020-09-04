Stryper Releases New Music Video "Do Unto Others"
Christian heavy metal pioneers Stryper has posted a new music video online for the song, "Do Unto Others." You can check it out below.
Once again proving their lasting durability, Stryper returns with their 13th studio album, "Even The Devil Believes." Filled with the band’s signature riffs, harmony-laden melodies and positive themes, the 11-track project is Stryper’s first studio album with Perry Richardson (Firehouse) on bass and background vocals.
Stryper is renowned for its distinctive brand of "heavenly metal," extraordinary crossover success and venerable endurance. The group ascended to prominence in the 1980s with Billboard Top 40 hits like "Calling on You," "Honestly," and "Always There for You," and has maintained a global fanbase ever since. Stryper is the first band to ever have two songs in MTV’s Top 10 simultaneously with their hits "Free" and "Honestly." To date, the Dove Award-winning and Grammy-nominated band has sold over 10 million albums worldwide.
