Kataklysm Uploads New Album "Unconquered" Trailer

Band Photo: Kataklysm (?)

Canadian melodic death metal heavyweights Kataklysm will unleash their 14th full-length studio album, "Unconquered," on September 25th via Nuclear Blast Records. Today, Steph discusses the impact of Covid-19 on touring. Watch the "Unconquered" album trailer #3 below.

"Unconquered" was recorded and engineered by the band's long-time producer and guitarist JF Dagenais at JFD Studio in Dallas, TX. Kataklysm enlisted legendary Colin Richardson, post retirement, to aid in the mixing of "Unconquered’s" weightier and modernized sound with additional help from Chris Clancy’s technicality and precision. "Unconquered" stands among the best produced albums in the band's career.