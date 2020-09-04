Macabre Reveals New Album "Carnival Of Killers" Details; Posts New Single "The Lake Of Fire" Online

Come one! Come all, to the demented, heinous bloodbath of a murder metal circus that declares Macabre's return; "Carnival Of Killers." As the band's first full-length album in almost 10 years and just in time for their 35th anniversary as a band, "Carnival Of Killers" will be released on November 13th via Nuclear Blast Records.

Today, the band released the first single entitled "The Lake Of Fire," which can be seen below.

Macabre's Corporate Death comments, "'The Lake Of Fire' is about the hidden bunker that Leonard Lake and Charles Ng had where they tortured and killed young women with tools and filmed it all. Those were two very evil men so I thought the title was fitting! I started writing the chorus back in our Grim Scary Tales era and finally finished the song all these years later for the new album Carnival Of Killers. I hope you like it, I wanted a lot of variety on the new album, this is just a taste."

"Carnival Of Killers" tracklisting:

1. Intro

2. Your Window Is Open

3. Joe Ball Was His Name

4. Stinky

5. Abduction

6. Tea Cakes

7. Them Dry Bones

8. Richard Speck Grew Big Breasts

9. Slaughter House

10. Breaking Point

11. The Lake Of Fire

12. Warte, Warte

13. Now It’s Time To Pay

14. The Wheels On The Bug

15. Corpse Violator

16. The Murder Mack

"Carnival Of Killers" was recorded and mixed by Tomek Spirala of Studio1134 with the exception of drum tracks as he recorded them at Kiwi Audio with the help of Mark Walker. The mastering of "Carnival Of Killers" was handled by J.F. Dagenais at JFD Studios in Dallas, TX. The “Where’s Wally” meets serial killer album artwork was created by Corporate Death (lead singer | guitarist Lance Lencioni) and artist Laz Gein and highlights the album's most memorable references.

Carnival Of Killers will be available in the following formats:

-CD Jewel

-Vinyl

-Carnival Edition (Milky Clear w/ Red, Blue, Green & Yellow)

-Strangled Sky Edition (Blue/White Cloudy)

-Clown Splatter Edition ( Milky Clear with Rainbow splatter)

-Black