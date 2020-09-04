Scarlet Releases New Music Video "Ugly Fucker"
Vicious Swedish metal queen Scarlet recently launched pre-orders for her forthcoming debut album "Obey The Queen." Today, the queen presents to the world her third single "Ugly Fucker," taken from this debut!
"This song goes out to all men on social media taking the liberty to harass women by sending sexual unwanted stuff. This song is a big fuck you to all these people! It's a fast paced & heavy guitar riff followed by the anthem for every proud woman out there - with a punch to the face for all bad souls."
Available from the 13th of November 2020 via Arising Empire, you can pre-order Scarlet's debut album "Obey The Queen" at this location.
