Trident Posts New Lyric Video "Death" Online

posted Sep 4, 2020

In four weeks, Trident's sophomore album "North" will be unleashed via Non Serviam Records. Reason enough for the Swedish blackened death metallers to release another appetizer in the form of the second single and lyric video for "Death" today. You can check it out below.

The band states: "'Death.' The soul’s journey from within into the realms beyond, based upon stories and first-hand experience with near death encounters."

"North" will be available as CD, Trans Blue 2LP, and digital on October 2nd 2020.

