Raven Announces 2021 European Tour With Wolf, Crystal Viper, Kill Ritual And Cyber Strike
New Wave Of British Heavy Metal legends Raven has announced a headlining tour across Europe in support of their upcoming album, "Metal City," which will be released through SPV/Steamhammer Records on September 18th. The trio will bring a plethora of guests along with them, including Swedish heavy metal torch bearers Wolf, as well as Crystal Viper, Kill Ritual and Cyber Strike.
The tour dates are as follows:
Thu 04.02 - Stockholm (SWE) Debaser Strand
Fri 05.02 - Linkoping (SWE) The Crypt
Sun 07.02 - Osnabruck (GER) Bastard Club
Mon 08.02 - Dresden (GER) Chemiefabrik
Tue 09.02 - Hamburg (GER) Kulturpalast
Wed 10.02 - Berlin (GER) Lido
Thu 11.02 - Freiburg (GER) Crash
Fri 12.02 - Obertraubling (GER) Airport
Sun 14.02 - Rotterdam (NLD) Baroeg
Mon 15.02 - Winterthur (SUI) Gaswerk
Tue 16.02 - Munich (GER) Backstage
Wed 17.02 - MIlan (ITA) Slaughter Club
Thu 18.02 - Marseille (FRA) Jas Rod
Fri 19.02 - Barcelona (SPA) Bovedo
Sat 20.02 - Bilbao (SPA) Stage Live
Sun 21.02 - Porto (POR) Hard Club
Mon 22.02 - LIboa (POR) RCA CLub
Tue 23.02 - Madrid (SPA) Caracol
