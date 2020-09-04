Raven Announces 2021 European Tour With Wolf, Crystal Viper, Kill Ritual And Cyber Strike

New Wave Of British Heavy Metal legends Raven has announced a headlining tour across Europe in support of their upcoming album, "Metal City," which will be released through SPV/Steamhammer Records on September 18th. The trio will bring a plethora of guests along with them, including Swedish heavy metal torch bearers Wolf, as well as Crystal Viper, Kill Ritual and Cyber Strike.

The tour dates are as follows:

Thu 04.02 - Stockholm (SWE) Debaser Strand

Fri 05.02 - Linkoping (SWE) The Crypt

Sun 07.02 - Osnabruck (GER) Bastard Club

Mon 08.02 - Dresden (GER) Chemiefabrik

Tue 09.02 - Hamburg (GER) Kulturpalast

Wed 10.02 - Berlin (GER) Lido

Thu 11.02 - Freiburg (GER) Crash

Fri 12.02 - Obertraubling (GER) Airport

Sun 14.02 - Rotterdam (NLD) Baroeg

Mon 15.02 - Winterthur (SUI) Gaswerk

Tue 16.02 - Munich (GER) Backstage

Wed 17.02 - MIlan (ITA) Slaughter Club

Thu 18.02 - Marseille (FRA) Jas Rod

Fri 19.02 - Barcelona (SPA) Bovedo

Sat 20.02 - Bilbao (SPA) Stage Live

Sun 21.02 - Porto (POR) Hard Club

Mon 22.02 - LIboa (POR) RCA CLub

Tue 23.02 - Madrid (SPA) Caracol