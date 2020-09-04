Our Oceans Signs With Long Branch Records; Releases New Song, "Unravel"

Long Branch Records is excited to announce signing an international deal with Dutch rock trio Our Oceans, for the release of their new album "While Time Disappears," coming autumn 2020. The band have also released "Unravel," the first single off the new album, available now at all streaming platforms. You can check out the video below.

Our Oceans were formed by singer & guitarist Tymon Kruidenier (Cynic, Exivious). Joining him on bass and drums are his former Exivious colleagues, Robin Zielhorst (Cynic, Onegodless) and Yuma van Eekelen (Quadvium, Pestilence).

Tymon comments on "Unravel": "'Unravel' is probably one of the more unique songs on the album, with its uptempo vibe and many ups and downs. It’s about recognising and breaking down the plethora of coping mechanisms we tend to build into our sense of self over the course of our lives. It’s a song about rediscovering who you are underneath it all. It was the first song we wrote for the new album and it was obvious from the very beginning that this had to be the opening track on the album as well as the first single release."