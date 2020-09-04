Nightwish Postpones European Tour Until 2021
Finnish sextet Nightwish recently released their ninth studio album "Human. :II: Nature." - it conquered the charts worldwide, including landing a #1 in their home country of Finland as well as Germany, and #2 in Canada, Austria, Hungary and Switzerland. Today, the band announce that they've had to postpone their European tour that was originally scheduled for November and December 2020, until May 2021.
Mastermind Tuomas Holopainen comments: "During these most peculiar and challenging times we've been forced to reschedule our shows, and that`s now also the case with the European leg of the 'Human :II: Nature' World tour. Please check the new dates below. This is a most unfortunate, but necessary move in order ensure everyone's safety and make the best out of this bizarreness that all of you and us are going through. It`s not for forever though, and The Caravan will soon be on the move again. Until then, take care of each other and see you all in the spring of 2021!"
Nightwish European Tour 2021
w/ Amorphis + Turmion Kätilöt
01.05. UK Birmingham, Resorts World Arena
02.05. UK London, SSE Arena Wembley
03.05. FR Paris, AccorHotels Arena
04.05. BE Antwerp, Lotto Arena
05.05. DE Dusseldorf, ISS Dome
07.05. DE Frankfurt, Festhalle
08.05. DE Stuttgart, Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle
09.05. NL Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome
10.05. NL Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome
12.05. CH Zurich, Hallenstadion
14.05. IT Milan, Lorenzini District
17.05. AT Vienna, Stadthalle
19.05. DE Leipzig, Arena
20.05. CZ Prague, 02 Arena
21.05. DE Bamberg, Brose Arena
23.05. LU Luxembourg, Rockhal
25.05. DE Munich, Olympiahalle
26.05. DE Berlin, Max-Schmeling-Halle
27.05. DE Hamburg, Barclaycard Arena
29.05. PL Gliwice, Arena
31.05. HU Budapest, Budapest Sportaréna
