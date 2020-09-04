Nightwish Postpones European Tour Until 2021

Band Photo: Nightwish (?)

Finnish sextet Nightwish recently released their ninth studio album "Human. :II: Nature." - it conquered the charts worldwide, including landing a #1 in their home country of Finland as well as Germany, and #2 in Canada, Austria, Hungary and Switzerland. Today, the band announce that they've had to postpone their European tour that was originally scheduled for November and December 2020, until May 2021.

Mastermind Tuomas Holopainen comments: "During these most peculiar and challenging times we've been forced to reschedule our shows, and that`s now also the case with the European leg of the 'Human :II: Nature' World tour. Please check the new dates below. This is a most unfortunate, but necessary move in order ensure everyone's safety and make the best out of this bizarreness that all of you and us are going through. It`s not for forever though, and The Caravan will soon be on the move again. Until then, take care of each other and see you all in the spring of 2021!"

Nightwish European Tour 2021

w/ Amorphis + Turmion Kätilöt

01.05. UK Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

02.05. UK London, SSE Arena Wembley

03.05. FR Paris, AccorHotels Arena

04.05. BE Antwerp, Lotto Arena

05.05. DE Dusseldorf, ISS Dome

07.05. DE Frankfurt, Festhalle

08.05. DE Stuttgart, Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

09.05. NL Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

10.05. NL Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

12.05. CH Zurich, Hallenstadion

14.05. IT Milan, Lorenzini District

17.05. AT Vienna, Stadthalle

19.05. DE Leipzig, Arena

20.05. CZ Prague, 02 Arena

21.05. DE Bamberg, Brose Arena

23.05. LU Luxembourg, Rockhal

25.05. DE Munich, Olympiahalle

26.05. DE Berlin, Max-Schmeling-Halle

27.05. DE Hamburg, Barclaycard Arena

29.05. PL Gliwice, Arena

31.05. HU Budapest, Budapest Sportaréna