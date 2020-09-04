Interview
Serpent Omega Singer Urskogr Discusses New Album "II," Artwork, Pandemic, Nature And Much More
Looking at today's release schedule, there's so much to get excited for. While some of the bigger names may take centre stage though, one of the most interesting new outputs comes from Serpent Omega, a band which defies convention and labels by mixing sluge, black metal and crust punk to be... Well, Serpent Omega really.
It's been seven years since the release of their self-titled debut but finally the sophomore album is available. This week, I spoke with vocalist Urskogr about the record, why it took so long to come out, the artwork, the strange link between their music and Lars von Trier's, "Antichrist" and much more. You can listen to the interview in full below.
Ollie Hynes has been a writer for Metal Underground.com since 2007 and a metal fan since 2001, going as far as to travel to other countries and continents for metal gigs.
