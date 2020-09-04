Steel Panther Premiere 'All-Black Metal' Version Of 'Let's Get High Tonight' Music Video

Band Photo: Steel Panther (?)

A recently released "all-black metal" version of Steel Panther's "Let's Get High Tonight" music video can be streamed below. The original Frankie Nasso-directed version of the video was shared in April and showcased the band as a black metal band, a Spanish mariachi band, a boy band, a Baroque classical quartet, and a country/western band.



