Spirit Adrift Premiere New Song "Supernaut" (Black Sabbath Cover)

Band Photo: Black Sabbath (?)

Spirit Adrift premiere their take on Black Sabbath’s classic track "Supernaut". The cut is part of a full-album reimagining of Black Sabbath’s "Vol. 4" for Magnetic Eye Records, featuring tributes by Matt Pike, Haunt, The Obsessed, Thou, Zakk Sabbath, and more.

Explains vocalist/guitarist Nate Garrett:

“With covers, it‘s crucial to capture every element that makes the original special, while allowing your own identity to shine through. I’ve heard Sabbath covers, even recently, where the band isn’t even aware of the subtleties of the guitar riff, and they’re straight-up playing it wrong. So rule #1, I guess, would be to play the riff right. You don’t want to neuter the song and lose the excitement. We stayed pretty true to the original because it’s such an incredible song. However, a lot of our trademarks are there: extra guitar harmonies, crazy Moog whooshes, all sorts of things we love to do. We’re thrilled for this opportunity to pay our respects.

“Black Sabbath is the reason I’m in a band. They’re my favorite band, and I love every era. I saw the video for ‘Paranoid’ when I was 12 or 13 years old, and it was game over. Volume 4 in particular contains quite a few of my favorite moments from the Sabbath catalog. Many of my tried and true approaches to guitar were inspired by songs on Volume 4. The music is classic, but still fresh and groundbreaking all these years later.”