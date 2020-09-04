Coexistence Premiere New Song "Symbiosis of Creation" From Upcoming New Album "Collateral Dimension"
Coexistence premiere a new song entitled "Symbiosis of Creation", taken from their upcoming new album "Collateral Dimension", which will be out in stores October 23, 2020 via Transcending Obscurity.
Check out now "Symbiosis of Creation" below.
