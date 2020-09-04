Cro-Mags Premiere New Music Video “Between Wars”

Cro-Mags premiere a new official music video for their their track “Between Wars“. That song can be found on the group’s first new record in two decades “In The Beginning“, which was released this past June.

Comments singer/bassist Harley Flangan:

“This song was a lot of fun to work on as it gave me a chance to do something completely different. I recorded the song with just bass and drums, followed by all the arpeggiated guitar parts, and eventually I added the cellos and did Mongolian-style throat singing. I was inspired to add the cellos when I first heard Carlos “Lamont” Cooper playing in the NYC subway where he plays to make a living. Turns out he’s an ex-gangbanger from NJ who has had a hard life and although we have had very different experiences, we have a lot of things in common; PTSD will do that.”