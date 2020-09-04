Killer Be Killed (Soulfly, Mastodon, Etc.) Premiere New Single “Deconstructing Self-Destruction”

Band Photo: Soulfly (?)

Killer Be Killed - featuring members of Max Cavalera (Soulfly), Greg Puciato (The Black Queen, ex-The Dillinger Escape Plan, Troy Sanders (Mastodon) and Ben Koller (Converge) - premiere a new single called “Deconstructing Self-Destruction“. It’s off of their impending second album titled “Reluctant Hero”, out in stores November 20 via Nuclear Blast.

That album's setlist will run as follows:

01 – “Deconstructing Self-Destruction”

02 – “Dream Gone Bad”

03 – “Left Of Center”

04 – “Inner Calm From Outer Storms”

05 – “Filthy Vagabond”

06 – “From A Crowded Wound”

07 – “The Great Purge”

08 – “Comfort From Nothing”

09 – “Animus”

10 – “Dead Limbs”

11 – “Reluctant Hero”