Killer Be Killed (Soulfly, Mastodon, Etc.) Premiere New Single “Deconstructing Self-Destruction”
Band Photo: Soulfly (?)
Killer Be Killed - featuring members of Max Cavalera (Soulfly), Greg Puciato (The Black Queen, ex-The Dillinger Escape Plan, Troy Sanders (Mastodon) and Ben Koller (Converge) - premiere a new single called “Deconstructing Self-Destruction“. It’s off of their impending second album titled “Reluctant Hero”, out in stores November 20 via Nuclear Blast.
That album's setlist will run as follows:
01 – “Deconstructing Self-Destruction”
02 – “Dream Gone Bad”
03 – “Left Of Center”
04 – “Inner Calm From Outer Storms”
05 – “Filthy Vagabond”
06 – “From A Crowded Wound”
07 – “The Great Purge”
08 – “Comfort From Nothing”
09 – “Animus”
10 – “Dead Limbs”
11 – “Reluctant Hero”
