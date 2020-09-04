"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Killer Be Killed (Soulfly, Mastodon, Etc.) Premiere New Single “Deconstructing Self-Destruction”

posted Sep 4, 2020 at 2:45 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Soulfly

Band Photo: Soulfly (?)

Killer Be Killed - featuring members of Max Cavalera (Soulfly), Greg Puciato (The Black Queen, ex-The Dillinger Escape Plan, Troy Sanders (Mastodon) and Ben Koller (Converge) - premiere a new single called “Deconstructing Self-Destruction“. It’s off of their impending second album titled “Reluctant Hero”, out in stores November 20 via Nuclear Blast.

That album's setlist will run as follows:

01 – “Deconstructing Self-Destruction”
02 – “Dream Gone Bad”
03 – “Left Of Center”
04 – “Inner Calm From Outer Storms”
05 – “Filthy Vagabond”
06 – “From A Crowded Wound”
07 – “The Great Purge”
08 – “Comfort From Nothing”
09 – “Animus”
10 – “Dead Limbs”
11 – “Reluctant Hero”

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Killer Be Killed (Soulfly, Etc.) Premiere New Song"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 