Napalm Death Premiere New Single “A Bellyful Of Salt And Spleen”

Band Photo: Napalm Death (?)

With Napalm Death‘s sixteenth studio full-length “Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism” approaching, the band premiere another new single titled “A Bellyful Of Salt And Spleen” off of it. The album itself will land in stores on September 18th.



In other news Napalm Death did have some bad news to announce for fans in the United States who pre-ordered the album on vinyl. A pressing plant malfunction has resulted in the vinyl copies of the release being pushed back to October 16th.