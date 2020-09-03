Finntroll Releases New Music Video "Mask"

Finntroll present the video for their single, "Mask." The track is featured on the band's seventh studio album, "Vredesvävd," out on September 18. Watch the video below.

The title "Vredesvävd" translates to "Wrath-woven," which aptly implies what the vigorous, unapologetic and ill-spirited record is all about.

Recorded and mixed at the renowned Sonic Pump Studios, mastered at Chartmakers and produced by keyboardist-composer Henri "Trollhorn" Sorvali with vocalist Mathias "Vreth" Lillmåns acting as his right hand, "Vredesvävd" presents the pointy-eared gang of misfits at their finest.