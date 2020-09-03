Finntroll Releases New Music Video "Mask"
Finntroll present the video for their single, "Mask." The track is featured on the band's seventh studio album, "Vredesvävd," out on September 18. Watch the video below.
The title "Vredesvävd" translates to "Wrath-woven," which aptly implies what the vigorous, unapologetic and ill-spirited record is all about.
Recorded and mixed at the renowned Sonic Pump Studios, mastered at Chartmakers and produced by keyboardist-composer Henri "Trollhorn" Sorvali with vocalist Mathias "Vreth" Lillmåns acting as his right hand, "Vredesvävd" presents the pointy-eared gang of misfits at their finest.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Unearthing the Metal Underground: Dining with Dogs
- Next Article:
Solstafir Posts New Music Video Online
0 Comments on "Finntroll Releases New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.