Septicflesh Finishes Recording Drum Tracks For New Album
Greek symphonic death metal veterans Septicflesh has revealed that drummer Kerim "Krimh" Lechner has finished recording his parts for the band's new, as-yet untitled new album.
Kerim “Krimh” Lechner comments, "Working with Jens Bogren is always a special experience. His meticulous approach for drum sound and performance pushes you to give your absolute best. Can’t wait to show you what we have created!"
