Keiser Reveals New Album "Our Wretched Demise" Details; Posts New Song "Scourge Of The Wicked" Online

The black metal band from Norway, Keiser, recently announced their signing with the Dutch extreme metal label Non Serviam Records.

The new album "Our Wretched Demise" will be out on November 27th, 2020 and today, it’s time to reveal the first single "Scourge of the Wicked."

Listen to the new song "Scourge of the Wicked" below.

Keiser states: "We are extremely happy and proud to present our new single: ‘Scourge of the Wicked’. It's fast, aggressive and dynamic and it’s no coincidence that we have chosen this as our first single. It is also the opening track on ‘Our Wretched Demise’. The song deals with propaganda as a weapon in war, illustrated by the relentless lyrics. We feel that this song displays our growth as a band, and that it’s a great first introduction to our new album."

The tracklist reads as follows:

1. Prelude to War

2. Scourge Of the Wicked

3. Cannons of War

4. When Fire Rides the Night Sky

5. Shroud

6. Far from Human

7. The Fog

8. Eternal Onslaught

9. Our Wretched Demise