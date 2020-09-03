Crowen Premiere New Single "In Arms" From Upcoming Debut EP
Espoo, Finland-based melodic death metal unit Crowen premiere a new single and video called "In Arms". The track is taken from the solo-project's impending debut EP, which will land in stores later this year via Inverse Records.
Check out now "In Arms" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Crowen Premiere New Single 'In Arms'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.