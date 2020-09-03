"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Void Prayer Premiere New Song "L’Appel du Vide" From Upcoming New Album "The Grandiose Return to the Void"

posted Sep 3, 2020 at 3:17 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Void Prayer (f.k.a. Cave Ritual) premiere a new song entitled "L’Appel du Vide", taken from their forthcoming new album "The Grandiose Return to the Void". The record will be out this month via Black Gangrene and Altare Productions.

Check out now "L’Appel du Vide" below.

