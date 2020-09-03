Void Prayer Premiere New Song "L’Appel du Vide" From Upcoming New Album "The Grandiose Return to the Void"

Void Prayer (f.k.a. Cave Ritual) premiere a new song entitled "L’Appel du Vide", taken from their forthcoming new album "The Grandiose Return to the Void". The record will be out this month via Black Gangrene and Altare Productions.

Check out now "L’Appel du Vide" below.