Tombs Premiere New Song "Barren" From Upcoming New Album "Under Sullen Skies"

A November 20th release date has been scheduled by Season Of Mist for Tombs‘ new full-length “Under Sullen Skies“. The song “Barren” - featuring Six Feet Under guitarist Ray Suhy - has premiered online as the first advance track from the effort. You can stream it below.







Tombs' frontman/guitarist, etc. Mike Hill had the following to say about it:

“‘Barren‘ stands out as the song that’s most collaborative. Justin wrote the bulk of the riffs on that one, that sort of NWOBHM/Scorpions ending part is something I came up with, Matt added a bunch of guitar harmonies over it and Drew’s bass is laid thick underneath. That one is one of the biggest group efforts and one of the strongest songs on the record.”