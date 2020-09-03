Tombs Premiere New Song "Barren" From Upcoming New Album "Under Sullen Skies"
A November 20th release date has been scheduled by Season Of Mist for Tombs‘ new full-length “Under Sullen Skies“. The song “Barren” - featuring Six Feet Under guitarist Ray Suhy - has premiered online as the first advance track from the effort. You can stream it below.
Tombs' frontman/guitarist, etc. Mike Hill had the following to say about it:
“‘Barren‘ stands out as the song that’s most collaborative. Justin wrote the bulk of the riffs on that one, that sort of NWOBHM/Scorpions ending part is something I came up with, Matt added a bunch of guitar harmonies over it and Drew’s bass is laid thick underneath. That one is one of the biggest group efforts and one of the strongest songs on the record.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Corey Taylor Premieres New Single & Animated Video
- Next Article:
Bring Me The Horizon Premiere New Single & Video
0 Comments on "Tombs Premiere New Song 'Barren'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.