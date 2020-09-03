Corey Taylor Premieres New Single & Animated Music Video “HWY 666”
Slipknot singer Corey Taylor premieres his new single and animated music video “HWY 666” from his impending solo debut album,”CMFT“. Roadrunner Records have scheduled an October 02nd release date for that outing.
