Insidious Disease Releases New Album "After Death" Trailer

Norwegian death metal beasts Insidious Disease, featuring current/former members from Dimmu Borgir, Morgoth, Nile, Susperia and Napalm Death, will release their first album in a decade, "After Death," on October 30 via Nuclear Blast.

Today, the band has revealed a new trailer in which they discuss the album's artwork, created by Dan Seagrave (Entombed, Gorguts). Watch below:

Sonically inducing a depraved and morbid condition of the mind, Insidious Disease returns this fall to present their second full length album. Freshly signed to Nuclear Blast Records, the band convenes to create a modern venture into classic death metal. Still in the early stages of existence with only their debut album "Shadowcast" (2010) preceding, Insidious Disease are ripe with a hellish energy that seeks to sear its way across the universe of heavy metal.

"It’s not supposed to be re-inventing the wheel or anything, it’s just about finding a good groove that we feel comfortable with," explains guitarist Silenoz.