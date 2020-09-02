Damnation Festival 2020 Officially Cancelled

Band Photo: Pig Destroyer (?)

The organisers of Britain's Damnation Festival has made the unfortunate announcement the 2020 edition of the event has had to be cancelled. A statement issued by the festival page reads as followss:

"We gave it every chance we could but in the end, there was no hope we could host even a scaled-down event in eight weeks' time.

"It's a sore one, but with the likes Pig Destroyer, Onslaught and Pallbearer all but tied up for next year, and an incredible package of black, death and doom being confirmed as we speak, 2021 is going to be a line-up worth the two-year wait. We guarantee it.

Tickets can be refunded or rolled over and we're going to organise some merch to mark this giant hole in our calendar.

"Last night Paul and I recorded a podcast to get properly into the cancellation; what it means for us, what it means for you, the future of the event, bands we want to (will!) see booked etc.

We also took the opportunity to look back over the years, regrets and highlights, including missing out on Ghost, Gojira and Bring Me The Horizon, Turisas' tour manager being less than complimentary about our fine festival and that bloody fire alarm!

"Thanks for the incredible support down the years, with your backing we'll be back punching well above our weight in 2021."