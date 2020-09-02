Sadistic Embodiment Shares New Lyric Video "Phantom Tormentor"

Canada’s Sadistic Embodiment will be unleashing their new album "Blood Spell" on September 18th via CDN Records. Prior to its official release, the band is sharing with fans their next aural assault with their third single "Phantom Tormentor". The track itself is all about nightmares, post-traumatic stress, and hallucinations. The driving extreme rhythm mixes with tortured vocals along with plenty of subliminal content throughout with lyrics sourced from dark personal experiences of guitarist Wally Fischer.

Fischer explains further:

"Originally written very shortly after our 2019 EP 'Beloved Imprisonment', this song in its early form was part of our set list throughout 2019, but parting ways with our vocalist meant this song needed new lyrics. 2019 and 2020 was a brutal time in my personal life. Waking up in cold sweats, tormenting nightmares, and conscious anguish was a constant. One such night, I woke up and felt darkly inspired. While watching streams of abstract horror games on YouTube in the background, I wrote the lyrics chronicling my emotions. The recording transcended this song from its original form, and I think many will find it speaks to their own demons, both internal and external."

Today, the band has teamed up with Decibel Magazine for the premiere of "Phantom Tormentor" and its lyric video, which can be below.

Sadistic Emboidment's new full length "Blood Spell" follows the band's three EPs "Beloved Imprisonment" (2019), "Blodörn" (2018), and Self-Titled (2018). Continuing their sonic onslaught, each of the nine songs on "Blood Spell" has a distinct feel given the variation in vocal and instrumental styles throughout the album. Each song stands out and yet they are all uniquely Sadistic Embodiment. This will please old school death metallers and the new school with a variety of punch-in-your-face hooks, melodic passages, and absolutely brutal anthemic choruses.

The band comments:

"After spitting out three EPs this last couple of years, we were really stoked and kind of nervous settling into a longer writing and recording process for Blood Spell. As per usual, we cranked out the material during bi-monthly jams, but this time we really took our time crafting the music once the main structure of the songs was built. Our sound is still exactly the same, but the listeners may hear more broad musical influences across the nine tracks. There are tracks that sound distinctively Wally and Jason and certain tracks where you really hear Bryan shine as he shows off his technical prowess.

"A lot of our songs are longer than your average death metal track, and they are relatively simple in regards to guitar and lyrical work. But with longer playtime, we were able to fit in more ambiance and guitars solos into every nook and cranny."