Enslaved Posts New Album "Utgard" Trailer Online
Norwegian blackened avant-gardists Enslaved are set to release their 15th studio album, "Utgard," on October 2nd via Nuclear Blast. In a trailer released today, guitarist Ivar Bjørnson discusses the artwork for Utgard and what it was like working with Truls Espedal again. You can check it out below.
Utgard will be available in these formats:
- CD jewel case (available with signed insert from Recordstore.co.uk)
- Limited Edition Black Vinyl (available with signed insert from Recordstore.co.uk)
- Limited Edition Grey Vinyl (300 copies)
- Limited Edition Blue Vinyl (300 copies) - SOLD OUT
- Limited Edition Yellow / Orange Splatter Vinyl (300 copies)
- Limited Edition UK Exclusive Transparent Green Vinyl (300 copies + available with signed insert from Recordstore.co.uk)
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Dark Tranquility Reveals New Album Release Date
- Next Article:
Sadistic Embodiment Shares New Lyric Video
0 Comments on "Enslaved Posts New Album Trailer Online"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.