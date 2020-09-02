Enslaved Posts New Album "Utgard" Trailer Online

Norwegian blackened avant-gardists Enslaved are set to release their 15th studio album, "Utgard," on October 2nd via Nuclear Blast. In a trailer released today, guitarist Ivar Bjørnson discusses the artwork for Utgard and what it was like working with Truls Espedal again. You can check it out below.

Utgard will be available in these formats:

- CD jewel case (available with signed insert from Recordstore.co.uk)

- Limited Edition Black Vinyl (available with signed insert from Recordstore.co.uk)

- Limited Edition Grey Vinyl (300 copies)

- Limited Edition Blue Vinyl (300 copies) - SOLD OUT

- Limited Edition Yellow / Orange Splatter Vinyl (300 copies)

- Limited Edition UK Exclusive Transparent Green Vinyl (300 copies + available with signed insert from Recordstore.co.uk)