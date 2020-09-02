Dark Tranquility Reveals New Album "Moment" Release Date
Swedish melodic death metal favourites Dark Tranquility has revealed that their name of their new album be "Moment." Furthermore, the album will be released through Century Media Records on November 20th and will mark their first album with new guitarists Chris Amott and Johan Reinholdz. More details about the record will be available soon.
