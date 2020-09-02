Benediction Posts First Trailer For New Album "Scriptures" Online

Benediction have released their first official trailer discussing the origins of first single 'Rabid Carnality' and how it's video came to be. Check it out below.

Benediction are without a doubt one of the few remaining originals in the death metal scene and have achieved legendary status through their output over the years. Still, today, they love what they do and always do their job without compromise - both on record and on stage. After more than 30 years in the business and 12 years since their last album "Killing Music," Benediction are now back with one of their best releases yet as they retain their seat in the pantheon of death metal. The first single/video "Rabid Carnality" can be streamed everywhere from today and alongside it is the kick-off for the presale of the new album "Scriptures" (produced by Scott Atkins at Grindstone Studio in England). It will be released digitally, on CD and in various vinyl formats.