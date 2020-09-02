Fleshgod Apocalypse Premiere New Drum Playthrough Video For "Cold As Perfection"
Italian orchestral death metal outfit Fleshgod Apocalypse cool down the summer heat with their freshest output: Today, the band honors their track "Cold As Perfection" and drop a drum playthrough for this song.
Tells dummer Eugene Ryabchenko:
"'Cold as Perfection' is one of my favorites to perform live. It's a very dynamic song. A rollercoaster of emotions. A complete story you get to experience by listening to. Just like watching a movie or reading a book. Takes you on an adventure!"
