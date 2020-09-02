Cult Burial Premiere New Song "Dethroner" From Upcoming New Album
London's blackened death metal band Cult Burial have released their new song "Dethroner" streaming for you below. The track is from their upcoming self-titled album which will be released this November.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Meridian Dawn Premiere New Music Video
- Next Article:
Fleshgod Apocalypse Premiere New Drum Playthrough
0 Comments on "Cult Burial Premiere New Song 'Dethroner'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.