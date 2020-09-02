Meridian Dawn Premiere New Music Video For "Luminescent" From Debut Album "The Fever Syndrome"
Meridian Dawn premiere a new music video for "Luminescent", taken from their debut album "The Fever Syndrome". The record was released by Seeing Red Records on July 10th.
Check out now "Luminescent" below.

