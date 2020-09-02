Dirk Verbeuren's (Megadeth, ex-Soilwork) Bent Sea Premiere New Song "Nothing Blasts Forever" Featuring Drugs Of Faith Vocalist Richard Johnson

Band Photo: Megadeth (?)

Drummer Dirk Verbeuren's (Megadeth, ex-Soilwork) grind project Bent Sea premiere a new song called "Nothing Blasts Forever", which is a part of their "Instagrind" series. The track in particular is featuring Drugs Of Faith frontman Richard Johnson on vocals.

You can check out "Nothing Blasts Forever" streaming via YouTube for you below.