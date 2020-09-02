Dirk Verbeuren's (Megadeth, ex-Soilwork) Bent Sea Premiere New Song "Nothing Blasts Forever" Featuring Drugs Of Faith Vocalist Richard Johnson
Band Photo: Megadeth (?)
Drummer Dirk Verbeuren's (Megadeth, ex-Soilwork) grind project Bent Sea premiere a new song called "Nothing Blasts Forever", which is a part of their "Instagrind" series. The track in particular is featuring Drugs Of Faith frontman Richard Johnson on vocals.
You can check out "Nothing Blasts Forever" streaming via YouTube for you below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Jupiterian Premiere New Song "Capricorn"
- Next Article:
Meridian Dawn Premiere New Music Video
0 Comments on "Megadeth Drummer’s Grind Band Premiere New Song"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.