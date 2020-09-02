Jupiterian Premiere New Song "Capricorn" From Upcoming New Album "Protosapien"
Jupiterian premiere a new song entitled "Capricorn", taken from their upcoming new album "Protosapien", which will be released by Transcending Obscurity Records on September 11th.
Check out now "Capricorn" below.
