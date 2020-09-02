Former Ghost Guitarist Henrik ‘Ether’ Palm Premieres Two New Songs
Guitarist Henrik ‘Ether’ Palm (ex-Ghost) premieres two new songs off of his new solo album “Poverty Metal”, out in stores on October 16th via Svart Records. You can listen to "Nihilist" and "Concrete Antichrist" streaming via YouTube below.
