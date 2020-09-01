Rusty Eye Announces New Album "Dissecting Shadows"; Releases New Single "This Is Permanent"

LA-based Mexican traditional metal trio Rusty Eye have released "This Is Permanent," the first single taken from their new album, "Dissecting Shadows," set for release 23rd October via Blood Blast.

Premiered via Metal Injection, watch the video to "This Is Permanent" below.

Imagine a summer Saturday midnight-massacre movie, in a crusty old theatre on the wrong side of town, as Lemmy’s ghost shovels fistfuls of your popcorn, Jerry Only kicks your seat, and Steve Harris hammers away on the old organ, and you’ll begin to understand what Rusty Eye represent.

A fierce trio formed in Mexico City, who’ve made Hollywood their home, Rusty Eye take heavy metal storytelling to new heights of cinematic glory, passionately blending seemingly disparate styles into a unique mosaic, devoid of easy-to-spot seams. Theatrical epics and pissed off rock n’ roll collide. The Rusty Eye sound gobbles up prog, thrash, punk, blackened death, and synthwave, all squeezed through a keyhole of grindhouse grime that utterly defies simplified classifications. At the core of Rusty Eye are essential elements - “the three Ms” - Misfits, Motörhead, and Maiden.

New album "Dissecting Shadows" is the most ambitious Rusty Eye recording thus far, encompassing all of the strengths of the band’s past with a bold look toward the future. The entire album celebrates exploitation cinema, Italian horror, and grindhouse, executed with top-notch musicianship, songwriting, and creative originality. The fierce and fast "This is Permanent" disguises darkness in catchiness. Its lyrics examine the perils of addiction, without being preachy; it plays with the idea of being “under the influence” (whether that’s of drugs, the media, other people…). "Hellbound Witch" delves into the band’s love of the occult, sensuality, and Halloween, with echoes of the Salem witch trials, draped in an ambience of persecution. The epic "Mrs. Baylock" is about the demonic nanny and devilish servant of the 1976 horror classic The Omen.

Rusty Eye consistently defy expectations, boundaries, and trends, with the same drive of sweat and self-sufficiency that first ignited the band in Mexico City. The Rusty Eye experience is a wild theme park ride of thrills, chills, and mischievous mayhem, stuffed with the theatricality and cleverness that keeps heavy metal music timeless, iconic, enduring, and gleefully reinvigorating.

Tracklisting:

1. This Is Permanent

2. Can't Wait to go to Hell

3. Dissecting Shadows

4. Hellbound Witch

5. Defacing Effigies

6. Mrs Baylock

7. Hope Denied

8. The Destroyer

9. Kandarian Dreamin'

10. All the Colors of the Dark