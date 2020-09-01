Epica's Mark Jansen And Angra Guitarist Rafael Bittencourt To Guest On SepulQuarta Session
On this weeks SepulQuarta session Sepultura welcomes Epica guitarist Mark Jansen and Angra's Rafael Bittencourt for a live Q&A session alongside a performance of "Jasco/Kayowas" with Rafael.
Andreas Kisser comments: "On the next SepulQuarta we will have two great guests from the melodic/symphonic metal worlds, Rafael Bittencourt from Angra and Mark Jansen from Epica, two amazing musicians, both writers of unique albums and musicians that have toured the planet several times. They are very creative and influential artists. Myself and Derrick will have the privilege of chatting with them both in a live Q&A, you can submit your questions too! After the chat we will present the Live Quarantine version of Jasco with Kayowas, where I will be joined by Rafael to perform this acoustic piece exclusively for SepulQuarta. Do not miss this! See you all on Wednesday."
Join the band this Wednesday 2nd September at 8pm BST here
