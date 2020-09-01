Belphegor Announces Twentieth Anniversary Re-Release Of "Necrodaemon Terrorsathan"

Belphegor will re-release their third studio album "Necrodaemon Terrorsathan" on November 6th via Nuclear Blast. Originally released in the year 2000, the record will be resurrected as a remastered version available as both CD and LP (also in various limited edition colours) - twenty years after it's first appearance.

Vocalist Helmuth states: "We originally composed this album around 1998-1999, recording and releasing in the year 2000. Our former guitarist Sigurd (1993-2006) who marched with me around the globe wrote three songs on this monster. Session drums were handled by Manfred “Man” Gandler (Mastic Scum) and bass by Mario Klausner (Pungent Stench, Collapse 7)"

The band have re-recorded the song "Necrodaemon Terrorsathan". This digital only single will be released on September 18th - more information to be revealed soon.

Helmuth adds: "20 years later and we´re still here, stronger than ever. I originally composed this song around 1998-1999, tracking and releasing it in 2000. This was a thrilling experiment for me, to have the horde to listen to how 'Necrodaemon Terrorsathan' would sound if we had created the track with our skills and recording capabilities in the present era."