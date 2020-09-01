Chrome Waves Premiere New Single & Music Video "Gazing Into Oblivion" From Upcoming New Album "Where We Live"

Indianapolis, Indiana-based Chrome Waves premiere a new single and music video called "Gazing Into Oblivion". The track is off of their impending new record "Where We Live", which will be out in stores September 25 on Disorder Recordings.

Check out now "Gazing Into Oblivion" below.