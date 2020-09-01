Nubivagant (Blut Aus Nord) Premiere New Song "One Eye Upon the Grave" From Upcoming New Album "Roaring Eye"
Italy’s Nubivagant, lead by Blut Aus Nord drummer Omega, premiere a new song entitled "One Eye Upon the Grave", taken from their upcoming new album "Roaring Eye", which will be out in stores September 30th through Amor Fati.
Check out now "One Eye Upon the Grave" below.
Explains Omega:
“This is the first song I wrote for the album and the one that also inspired the general album’s mood. Quiet and dreamy, this song is combining the darkness of melancholic black metal and the despair of a lone soul looking for answers.”
